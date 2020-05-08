|
10:14
Reported
News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
Arabs attacked police who caught Arab driver without license
Four Arabs have been arrested under suspicion of having attacked police officers early this morning.
The four are residents of Ar'ara. The incident was preceded by police arresting an Arab driver who was caught with an invalid license. While the police officer was writing a citation, Arabs began to gather around him and a number of them attacked him and his fellow police officers. Three police officers suffered light injuries and were taken to hospital.
