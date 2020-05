10:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 US proposes to name street 'Li Wenliang Plaza' Read more US Senator promises to ensure name of Chinese whistleblower doctor is never forgotten - by naming street outside Chinese embassy after him. ► ◄ Last Briefs