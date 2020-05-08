|
Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
PA closing bank accounts of prisoners in Israeli jails
Kan News reports that banks in the Palestinian Authority are closing the accounts of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, following an order instructing them to do so from Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.
Prior to the order, the PA was actually paying the prisoners salaries during their time in prison.
The report notes that the move is being received with fury in PA-controlled areas, and that a bank in Jenin was set on fire in protest.
