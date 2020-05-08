Left-wing activists questioned on threats made against Yair Netanyahu

Left-wing activist Chaim Shedmi has been questioned this morning under caution by police from Lahav 433, Israel's anti-corruption agency, following a complaint lodged by Prime Minister Binyamin Netnyahu that he made threats on the life of his son, Yair.

Channel 12 News reports that two other left-wing activists were also being questioned by police in addition to Shedmi, and that the two are suspected of incitement and issuing threats on the life of Yair Netanyahu, including threatening statements shouted at a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.