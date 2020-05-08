Thousands evacuated from homes due to Indian toxic gas leak

Following yesterday's catastrophic leak of toxic gas from an Indian chemical plant that killed at least 11 and sickened thousands, many more residents of the towns and villages near the plant have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

A report in The Guardian notes that everyone within 5 km (3.1 miles) of the plant is being moved out, and quotes an official from the LG Chem plastics factory who insists that there has not been a second leak, and that "LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise." A local government official stated that gas emissions have largely subsided.

Police have been overseeing the evacuation, ushering families into buses throughout the night.

Eyewitness accounts describe people slumped in the streets, unable to walk and gasping for air. Those sickened are suffering from breathing problems, rashes, and sore eyes. Authorities have advised people to wear wet clothing and face masks, to avoid eating uncovered food, and to consume bananas and milk to “neutralize the effect of the gas.”