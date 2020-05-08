Covid-19 still spreading in Asia, South America

Latest figures from Mexico and Pakistan show that the pandemic is still making its lethal progress around the globe, nowhere near to peaking in areas where it only recently arrived.

In Mexico, 1,982 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with a further 257 deaths, the highest daily death toll yet.

In Pakistan, 1,764 new cases were confirmed in the last day, for a total of 25,837 so far. 30 people are reported to have died in the last day, and 594 so far.