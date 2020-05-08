Nadia Matar: We'll block 'insane' idea of establishing 'alien polity'

"Women in Green" founder Nadia Matar has welcomed the discussion regarding sovereignty currently taking place in Israeli society, noting that for many years, the issue was not on the table.

"The application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is a necessity driven by ethics, justice and truth," she writes. "Israeli Sovereignty is what will lead to security, prosperity and stability and must be promoted regardless of any sort of political deal. One does not make deals on one’s homeland and we do not take dictates from anyone. We will act with all of our power both to promote sovereignty and blocking the insane idea of establishing an alien polity [i.e. a Palestinian state] in the heart of our Land."

She also quotes the words of the head of the Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne'eman: "In plain language – we will not concede even one child of our family for the benefit of another family’s child!”

According to the terms of the United States' "Deal of the Century," Israel may apply sovereignty over portions of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, but must also accept the establishment of a Palestinian state in other portions of those regions.