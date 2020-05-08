Tzohar buys back dishes from non-Jews sold for duration of Passover

Due to lockdown restrictions imposed in Israel in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, many people experienced difficulties in preparing for Passover. One specific difficulty was that of ritually immersing new dished purchased for the holiday, as Jewish law requires.

The Tzohar organization came up with an idea to address this issue, arranging for non-Jews to purchase the new dishes from families so that the obligation to immerse them would not apply.

Yesterday, the organization's head, Rabbi David Stav, announced that the dishes were being bought back from the non-Jews to whom they had been sold, and that from next Sunday, the Jewish families concerned would become the owners of the dishes. Tzohar was careful to stress that the obligation to ritually immerse the dishes now applies, and that they must be immersed before being used again.

"Thousands of families sold their dishes via Tzohar," Rabbi Stav said. "We are delighted that we were able to help these families prepare for Passover and protect their health, and we will continue to help families in the future."