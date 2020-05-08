Forecast: Hotter today, much cooler on Shabbat and Sunday

Friday: Clear to partially cloudy with a significant rise in temperatures. In the afternoon, northerly winds will gather strength along the coastal plain. Possibility of hazy conditions in the south.

Shabbat: Localized rain showers in the north and center of the country, with occasional thunderstorms. A slight possibility of torrential rain in the Yehuda desert and the Dead Sea area. Temperatures will drop noticeably and winds will pick up strength. Rain will drop off toward the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to clear, with no significant change in temperatures.