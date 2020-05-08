Report: US Defense Secretary wants US troops out of Sinai

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Mark Esper, the US Secretary of Defense, is leading a push to withdraw American troops from the international peacekeeping force based in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

The peacekeeping force was first established in the area in the wake of the Israel-Egypt peace accords, and is comprised of soldiers from 13 different countries, including 400 soldiers from the United States. According to the WSJ report, both the US State Department and the Israel government are opposed to the United States withdrawing its armed forces from the region.