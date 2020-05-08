Mike Pompeo: 'We're trying to get answers for the world'

Speaking on The Chris Stigall Show, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the ongoing international dispute regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and the protestations of China that they were not complicit in its global spread, despite US administration statements suggesting a level of guilt.

"We're trying to get answers for the world," Pompeo said. "It's neither partisan ... nor combative ... The Chinese Communist Party has not been forthcoming with the data set. We know that it originated in Wuhan, China ... [but] what we don’t know yet is precisely where it came from and how it began to spread. We can’t identify patient zero. We’ve seen evidence that it came from the lab. That may not be the case."

Pompeo has previously noted that whereas China did release the genetic code of the virus, it has not released the actual virus sample itself, which could potentially help in producing a vaccine and/or medication to combat the pandemic.