07:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 The long silence of the Auschwitz cellist Read more A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor is breaking her decades-long silence to call out hatred and the resurgence of 'a 2,000-year-old virus.' ► ◄ Last Briefs