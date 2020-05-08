Yesh Atid MK: 'We respect the Supreme Court's ruling'

In an interview this morning on Galei Zahal, MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid-Telem) expressed his doubts regarding the advisability of presenting petitions to the Supreme Court on issues it has already ruled on.

"I don't think that we need to submit petitions after the Supreme Court has already made its decision," he said, with regard to the Court's rejection of the petition submitted by the Movement for Quality Government, seeking to have Binyamin Netanyahu barred from forming a government. "My party and I respect the Court's ruling, and I don't think that people need to run to the Court for every little thing."

When asked his opinion on the government's changes to the Basic Law, he was less accepting of the situation. "We should have been given much more time to discuss this," he said. "Never in the past has the Knesset legislated amendments to the Basic Law in the space of just three days. Usually, we would have been given the opportunity to hear many expert opinions on the matter."

Yesterday, the Knesset voted into law changes to the Basic Law allowing for the coalition agreements between Likud and Blue & White to be respected, including the key "rotation" agreement that will see both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz serving as prime minister for eighteen months each.