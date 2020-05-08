Yamina MK: 'Extremely tough negotiations taking place'

In an interview on Reshet Bet, MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) expressed caution when asked about the possible entrance of his party into the unity government that will probably be sworn into office next Wednesday.

"It's impossible to make predictions in Israeli politics, and certainly that applies after this past year," he said. "Extremely tough negotiations are taking place. I believe that if Netanyahu wants us in the government, he will end up acceding to our requests - but we're not prepared to be nothing more than a fly on the wall."