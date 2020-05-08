Hamas preparing list of prisoners for potential exchange

According to a report in Kan News, Palestinian sources have stated that Hamas is working with other terror organizations in the Gaza region to compile an updated list of prisoners being held in Israel, in preparation for a potential exchange of prisoners. A senior Hamas official reiterated statements made yesterday by Palestinian officials, indicating that negotiations are still in their early stages.

The report quotes al Jazeera as saying that security prisoners being held in Israel are also being considered for early release in a prisoner exchange, just as they were when Israel exchanged a large number of prisoners, including hundreds with blood on their hands, for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. However, it is not known if the list has been shown to Israeli officials yet.