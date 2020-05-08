Trump and Japanese PM agree to cooperate in fight against coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday night and agreed to cooperate closely on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the development of drugs and vaccines, Japan's top government spokesman said.

Abe and Trump spoke on the phone for about 45 minutes, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, according to Reuters.

"Two leaders exchanged views on each country's COVID-19 situation, steps to prevent further spread of the virus, development of medicine and vaccines and measures for reopening the economies. They agreed to continue their tight cooperation."