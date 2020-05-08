Report: Blue and White concerned that Likud is planning a trick

Officials in the Blue and White party are expressing concern in closed conversations that the Likud is planning a trap for them, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Blue and White officials have warned of a situation in which Netanyahu decides on applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria or significantly advancing the move immediately after the government is sworn in, as the coalition agreement states, and then a Supreme Court ruling will be handed down that invalidates the standing of the replacement Prime Minister. Such a disqualification, according to the coalition agreement, would lead to new elections.