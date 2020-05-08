|
05:38
Reported
News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
PA threatens lawsuits against US for supporting sovereignty
The Palestinian Authority (PA) “justice minister” announced that the PA intends to file lawsuits against the United States for supporting Israel's plans to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
"We are looking for legal mechanisms to hold the US government accountable in committing war crimes against the Palestinians together with Israel," the official, Mohammed al-Shalaldeh, told the Xinhua news agency.
