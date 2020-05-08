|
03:47
Reported
News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
Germany apologizes for wiping Israel off the map
The head of Germany’s military counterintelligence agency apologized on Thursday for publishing a report containing a map that failed to show the state of Israel, The Associated Press reported.
The agency, known by its German acronym MAD, said that the initial draft of its 2019 annual report erroneously depicted Israel in the same color as neighboring Jordan.
The agency said the error was “immediately corrected” and an investigation was launched.
