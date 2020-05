00:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 5.1-magnitude earthquake felt in Tehran A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Thursday night, local media reported. There are no reports of injuries or damages at this point. ► ◄ Last Briefs