|
00:16
Reported
News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
DOJ drops case against Trump's former adviser
The Department of Justice is moving to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia shortly before President Donald Trump took office, The Hill reported on Thursday.
Flynn entered into an agreement in 2017 to cooperate with the Department of Justice and plead guilty, but he had since withdrawn from the plea agreement and was fighting the charges.
Last Briefs