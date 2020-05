22:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 PM Boris Johnson leaves his home to applaud medical teams British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left his home to applaud medical teams for their service in combating Covid-19. "Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out. You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus," Johnson said. ► ◄ Last Briefs