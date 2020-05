22:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Cleveland: Grandmother, son, and grandson all victims of Covid-19 A grandmother in Cleveland, Ohio, recently passed away after becoming infected with the coronavirus. Shortly thereafter, her son who was a rabbi also passed away and now the rabbi's son has passed away as well, all victims of Covid-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs