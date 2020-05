22:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Three pipe bombs found in Arab village Three pipe bombs and a magazine full of ammunition were discovered in the Arab village of Barta'a. a police bomb squad has been called and is at work neutralzing the explosive devices. Barta'a is located half way between Netanya and Haifa and has been under Israeli sovereignty since 1948. ► ◄ Last Briefs