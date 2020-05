22:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Report: AG denfends Netanyahu, can continue in gov. after present tem Channel 13 News is reporting that Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit will defend before the High Court Prime Minister Netanyahu's right to serve in another government after the conclusion of his present term. Mandelblit will also argue for giving the Knesset opposition a say in choosing future justices of the High Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs