Gap between Trump and Biden closes in new Reuters poll

In a new poll by the Reuters news agency, President Trump's popularity is at 41% while Senator Biden's popularity is at 43%, a gap of only two points as opposed to previous polls that found the popularity gap at 6% and even 9% in Biden's favor.

Regarding the ability to turn around the economy that has suffered due to the pandemic, 45% of those polled believe that Trump has the ability to do so while only 32% have a positive opinion of Biden in this regard. 38% prefer Trump to handle a crisis like the current one as opposed to 35% who prefer Biden.