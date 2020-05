21:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Rep. Crenshaw: Democrats falling for anti-Israel lens Read more Republican congressman from Texas says Democratic party views world through lens of 'oppressor vs oppressed,' coloring views on Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs