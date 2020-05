21:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 60 women will join one year course in Merkava tank unit The IDF will be opening up a one year course for the training of sixty women in a Merkava tank unit. The women soldiers must weigh at least 60 kilograms (143 pounds) with a minimum height of 165 centimeters (5' 4"). Their tanks will consist of women only and will serve on the Jordanian and Egyptian borders. ► ◄ Last Briefs