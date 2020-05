21:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 PA vows to continue monthly payments to jailed terrorists The Palestinian Authority has vowed to continue monthly payments to jailed terrorists in response to Israel's threat to take action against Arab banks that provide service to terrorist families. The Israeli government is considering steps that could be taken against the banks. ► ◄ Last Briefs