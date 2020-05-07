|
News Briefs
Palestinian flag waving to protest normalization with Israel
A group against normalization with Israel has called for Palestinian flag-waving demonstrations tormorrow in Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, and Gaza. The protests come against a background of increasing contacts and exchanges between Israel and the Gulf States, as well as Saudi Arabia, generically referred to as "normalization" of relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
