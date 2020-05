21:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Combat troops permitted to travel on public transportation Combat troops will be permitted to use public transportation for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. During the lockdown, they had been going home on special army shuttles. In line with the new protocol, upon returning to base following leave they will be questioned and checked prior to rejoining their units. ► ◄ Last Briefs