20:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Yair Lapid: 'Gantz and Ashkenazi joining most bloated gov. in history' Yair Lapid, a former colleague of Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi in the Blue and White party has attacked his former colleagues for joining "the biggest and most bloated government in Israel's history. In another week, a new government will be set up while in another two weeks Netanyahu will go on trial," Lapid said. The government to which Lapid refers will include up to 36 cabinet ministers and 16 deputy ministers.