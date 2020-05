20:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Min. of Health: Full-time kindergarten if Covid-19 deaths remain low A senior official in the Ministry of Health has told Channel 12 News that if the morbidity rate of the coronavirus remains low, babies in day care and kindergarten children will be able to return to their facilities full-time by the end of this month. ► ◄ Last Briefs