20:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Coronavirus vanquishes the New York subway system For the first time in 116 years, the New York subway system is shutting down completely between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The purpose of the shutdown is to allow crews to clean and disinfect the subway cars so as to deter spread of the coronavirus. Since the subway opened in 1904, it has run non-stop.