20:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 US Congressman decries Democrat Party support for Palestinians United States Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) has decried what he considers to be misplaced sympathy and support for Palestinians. "The Democrats are stuck with the anti-Israel narrative and see no way out of it. They see the Palestinians as oppressed by Israel and are not open to any other position on this matter," Crenshaw said.