20:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 240 deaths in Israel from Covid-19 out of 16,381 cases The death toll in Israel from Covid-19 out of a total number of 16,381 individuals who have been infected with the coronavirus. 10,873 Israelis have recovered from the virus while 68 are currently on ventilators.