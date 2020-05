20:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Netanyahu designated by Rivlin to form new government President Reuven Rivlin has officially designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government. Netanyahu received the mandate to lead formation of a coalition government after 72 Knesset members provided their signatures authorizing Netanyahu to move forward with this task. ► ◄ Last Briefs