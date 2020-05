20:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Netanyahu associates: Bennett can forget about his demands being met Close associates of Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu are saying that Naftali Bennett, head of the right-wing Yamina party, can forget about joining the next government based on his demands. Bennett has been demanding that his party receive the Minister of Health portfolio along with another senior cabinet post. ► ◄ Last Briefs