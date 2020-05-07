20:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Father of Barkan terrorist who murdered two Jews released from prison The father of the terrorist who murdered two Jews in the Barkan Industrial Park two years ago has been released and welcomed home with a celebration. His terrorist son was eliminated by IDF security forces who had come to arrest him two months after the Barkan attack. The Barkan Industrial Park is located 25 kilometers east of Tel Aviv near the city of Ariel in Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs