19:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 539 Covid-19 deaths in Great Britain over last 24 hours 539 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Great Britain over the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the country has now climbed to 30,615. ► ◄ Last Briefs