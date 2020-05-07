Dark-skinned individuals significantly more vulnerable to Covid-19

A study in Great Britain has concluded that dark-skinned women are 4.3 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than their fair-skinned counterparts while dark-skinned men are 4.2 times more likely to be infected than fair-skinned men.

This research supports similar findings in the United States. In Chcago, for example, where 30% of the population is black, 70% of the coronavirus cases occurred among blacks.