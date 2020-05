19:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Madonna reveals her infection with Covid-19 The popular singer Madonna revealed that in the course of her last worldwide concert tour that ended a number of weeks ago she became infected with the coronavirus but that she has now recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs