Synagogue are not reopening in the near future

Dr. Boaz Lev, the head of the team responsible for epidemic policy in the Ministry of Health, has said that synagogues will not be opening in the near future.

"It is still better for now to hold prayer services in the open air than in crowded places where people have close contact with each other, the risk remains great, and there is cause for concern," Dr. Lev said. "So synagogues will remain closed for now and I hope that as we become more confident in the progress we are making, we will be able to permit reopening them."