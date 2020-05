18:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Drop in Covid-19 cases closes coronavirus department in Ashkelon Hosp. The coronavirus department in the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has been closed due to a sharp drop in coronavirus cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs