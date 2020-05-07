Victims' families protest against possible release of terrorists

The bereaved families of terrorist victims demonstrated against the possible release of terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails in exchange for the bodies of two soldiers killed in action and two Israeli citizens being held hostage in Gaza.

Herzl Hajaj, the father of Shir, his daughter andan IDF lieutenant who was murdered in an attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem said: "Cabinet members are to blame for the current situation in which Israel has to pay an unbearable price. We are continuing the protests against the upcoming terrorist release deal. It's time to stop this madness in which the State of Israel continues to hand out sweets to Hamas."