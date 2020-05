18:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Foreign Minister Katz demands immediate end to EU terrorism support Foreign Minister Israel Katz has released the following statement: “We demand that the EU immediately end all support, financial or otherwise, for any entities that support terrorism whether directly or indirectly. As past experience teaches us, terrorism is terrorism, and any assistance provided it will only bring about additional terrorism”. ► ◄ Last Briefs