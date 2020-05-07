|
No agreement reached between Netanyahu and Bennett
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on the telephone (Thursday).
Bennett reiterated that his right-wing Yamina party needs to understand the basic principles of the new government since the Ministries of Justice and Economics have been handed over to the left.
Bennett told Netanyahu that Yamina would only join the government if his party could make a significant impact on it, noting that Yamina had supported Netanyahu and the national camp without reservation for months. No agreement was reached between the two.
