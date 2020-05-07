'A light unto the nations': Israel shares success in coping with virus

In a conference call with the leaders of Austria, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Greece, Czechoslovakia, and Singapore, Prime Minister Netanyahu shared the practices and procedures Israel implemented in coping with the coronavirus that kept Israeli casualties from Covid-19 at a relatively low level.

'We isolated the most vulnerable groups and areas and treated them separately," Netanyahu said. "We put the IDF in these problematic areas and the IDF then took responsibility for providing the residents with food and other assistance until we lowered the spread of the virus to a reasonable level and we could reopen these areas," Netanyahu added.