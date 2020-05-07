El Al employees to remain on vacation without pay until July

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin announced in a letter to employees that he had to extend the period of vacation without pay to his workforce until June 30th. "The analysis of all factors will not, in our estimation, allow the beginning of a return to regular passenger flights on a substantial scale before July," Usishkin said.

"I emphasize that at this time, the return of the workforce will be gradual and in line with the growth of the company's commercial activity as well as on condition that we obtain a loan needed to fully reopen the airline," El Al's CEO added.