17:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Unity Government: 72 MKs nominate Netanyahu for Prime Minister Read more Likud, Blue & White submit signatures of 72 MKs to President Rivlin, endorsing Netanyahu as prime minister. Yamina not asked to sign. ► ◄ Last Briefs